How would Fort Drum benefit under defense bill? Here’s a quick look

Fort Drum is among the military bases to get a negative rating, when it comes to on-post...
Fort Drum is among the military bases to get a negative rating, when it comes to on-post privatized housing.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - We’re learning some of the improvements that could be in store for Fort Drum in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. The House passed its version of the bill Tuesday evening.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a release late Tuesday night listing how the nearly $770 billion bill would benefit Fort Drum, its soldiers, and their families.

First, the NDAA includes a 2.7 percent raise for service members.

It creates a pilot program to give financial aid for in-home child care.

More than $30 million would go to extending the range of a drone used at Fort Drum.

It also funds new arctic gear as well as fire trucks, equipment, and other projects on post.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

