Gray: ‘Continue with your plans...just do it wisely’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray appeared on First @ 5 on Wednesday to explain the emergency declaration in the county.

He said the state of emergency requires people in the county to wear masks indoors when in public. However, he said there will be no enforcement.

“Continue with your plans...just do it wisely,” he said.

Watch his full interview above.

