Highlights & scores: men’s basketball from JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team had a home game Tuesday night against Paul Smith’s.

Head coach Joe Vaadi was looking for his team to improve on its 3-6 record against a talented Paul Smith’s team.

George Browning gets the visitors off and running with the baseline jay.

Isiah Murphy answers for Jefferson with the move down the lane for the basket.

Jeremiah Smith in the paint puts it up and in.

Isiah Murphy finds the lane to the basket for the Cannoneers.

Elijah Pratt from beyond the arc – all net.

It’s Smith again with the trey, but the Cannoneers come back.

Jeremiah Smith takes it to the hoop for the layup.

Isiah Murphy on the follow for 2.

Isiah Lemon with the basket, plus he is fouled on the play.

Isiah Murphy stops and pops for 2. Murphy finishes with 29 points and Jeremiah Smith with 28 as Jefferson beats Paul Smith’s 90-86.

Tuesday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 90, Paul Smith’s 86

SUNY Potsdam 63, SUNY Canton 53

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson, Paul Smith’s – postponed

SUNY Potsdam 80, Cazenovia 53

Houghton 49, SUNY Canton 41

Boys’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 43, Lyme 41

South Jefferson, General Brown – postponed

Belleville Henderson 101, Alexandria 21

Sackets Harbor 86, LaFargeville 21

South Lewis 56, Sandy Creek 37

Canton 66, Potsdam 35

Chateaugay 55, Tupper Lake 44

Morristown 70, Edwards-Knox 64

Gouverneur 70, OFA 48

Harrisville 73, Lisbon 53

Heuvelton 60, Hermon-DeKalb 41

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 58, Lyme 8

General Brown 54, South Jefferson 49

Indian River 69, Watertown 18

Immaculate Heart 49, Lowville 29

Parishville-Hopkinton 35, Tupper Lake 17

Hammond 79, St. Lawrence Central 47

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 4, Malone 3

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Cortland 3, SUNY Canton 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 134, Indian River 34

Watertown 133, Gouverneur 19

Indian River 68, Gouverneur 36

High school wrestling

Carthage 32, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 28

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, Indian River 1

