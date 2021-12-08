Highlights & scores: men’s basketball from JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team had a home game Tuesday night against Paul Smith’s.
Head coach Joe Vaadi was looking for his team to improve on its 3-6 record against a talented Paul Smith’s team.
George Browning gets the visitors off and running with the baseline jay.
Isiah Murphy answers for Jefferson with the move down the lane for the basket.
Jeremiah Smith in the paint puts it up and in.
Isiah Murphy finds the lane to the basket for the Cannoneers.
Elijah Pratt from beyond the arc – all net.
It’s Smith again with the trey, but the Cannoneers come back.
Jeremiah Smith takes it to the hoop for the layup.
Isiah Murphy on the follow for 2.
Isiah Lemon with the basket, plus he is fouled on the play.
Isiah Murphy stops and pops for 2. Murphy finishes with 29 points and Jeremiah Smith with 28 as Jefferson beats Paul Smith’s 90-86.
Tuesday’s local scores
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 90, Paul Smith’s 86
SUNY Potsdam 63, SUNY Canton 53
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson, Paul Smith’s – postponed
SUNY Potsdam 80, Cazenovia 53
Houghton 49, SUNY Canton 41
Boys’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 43, Lyme 41
South Jefferson, General Brown – postponed
Belleville Henderson 101, Alexandria 21
Sackets Harbor 86, LaFargeville 21
South Lewis 56, Sandy Creek 37
Canton 66, Potsdam 35
Chateaugay 55, Tupper Lake 44
Morristown 70, Edwards-Knox 64
Gouverneur 70, OFA 48
Harrisville 73, Lisbon 53
Heuvelton 60, Hermon-DeKalb 41
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 58, Lyme 8
General Brown 54, South Jefferson 49
Indian River 69, Watertown 18
Immaculate Heart 49, Lowville 29
Parishville-Hopkinton 35, Tupper Lake 17
Hammond 79, St. Lawrence Central 47
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 4, Malone 3
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Cortland 3, SUNY Canton 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Watertown 134, Indian River 34
Watertown 133, Gouverneur 19
Indian River 68, Gouverneur 36
High school wrestling
Carthage 32, South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 28
High school volleyball
Lowville 3, Indian River 1
