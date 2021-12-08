John R. Durand, 67, of Alexandria Bay

John R. Durand, 67, of Goose Bay Extension, passed away at Crouse Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - John R. Durand, 67, of Goose Bay Extension, passed away at Crouse Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 31, 1953, the son of Richard and Joan VanArnam Durand. He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1972 and then from Canton A.T.C. in 1974.

John married Lori M. Keszler on September 20, 1984 at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Alexandria Bay with Fr. James Meehan officiating.

John was co-owner Wellesley Island Building Supply on Wellesley Island. Prior to that, he was owner of the famed Crazy Horse Saloon in Alexandria Bay, which he sold in 1984. He was an avid waterfowler, fisherman and deer hunter and loved being of the St. Lawrence River. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited since 1981, reaching the esteemed level of Heritage Sponsor.

Besides his wife, Lori, John is survived by his brothers and their wives; James (Cynthia), Alexandria Bay; Jeffrey (Stacey), Alexandria Bay; Joseph (Rosalie), Marcellus, NY; Jerry (Patricia), Alexandria Bay; and Jay (Andrea), Syracuse, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Costello Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12, from 2-5 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Cyril’s Church on Monday at 11 am, with the burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island. Masks are suggested.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or to T.I.E.R.S., 885 Graves St., Clayton, NY 13624.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.