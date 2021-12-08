Lyle Raymond Donnelly, 81, of Louisville

Lyle Raymond Donnelly, 81, of County Route 41, passed away Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

Lyle was born on September 20, 1940 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Samuel Raymond and Eleanor (Couglar) Donnelly. He first attended schools in Canada, later graduating from Massena High School in 1960. He proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves for many years. On September 25, 1971, he married Donna M. Allen in Louisville.

Lyle first worked for Acme Markets as a truck driver for many years. He later started working for Massena Central Schools as the food truck driver, where he continued until his retirement. Lyle was a member of the AMVETS and the DAV, both of Massena and enjoyed doing small engine repair, going for boat rides, as well as going to car races and tractor pulls. Lyle will fondly be remembered for always having a good joke to tell.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Lisa and Scott Hall of Massena and their children, Ashley and Wesley; Sherri Donnelly of Louisville and her children, Lauren and Leanne French; Bobby and Barbara Donnelly of Georgia and their children, John, Alyssa, Riley, Samuel, Emily, and Erika; and Michael Donnelly of Watertown; his sister and her husband, Glady and Gary Cross of Louisville; his brothers and their wives, Dennis and Diane Donnelly of Louisville and Floyd and Carol Donnelly of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no services.

