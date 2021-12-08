Advertisement

Martial arts academy gives back to the community

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Taekwondo academy that not only teaches the martial arts but also how to help out in the community.

The first thing that hits you is the variety of ages that take part in the classes at Sunset Taekwondo.

Even the youngsters are impressive with their skills and all seem to have fun.

The academy is once again raising money for the American Cancer Society, part of what the school teaches in giving back to the community...

Sunset Taekwondo, teaching martial arts and, more importantly, giving back to the community.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency
Watertown drug trafficker going to prison
Man dies as police take him into custody
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with his family...
Zachary Elwood Waugh, 23, of Copenhagen

Latest News

Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: a black bear & an 8-pointer
JCC's Jeremiah Smith goes in for the layup in a men's basketball matchup against Paul Smith's...
Highlights & scores: men’s basketball from JCC
Sunset Taekwondo
Highlights & scores: men's basketball from JCC