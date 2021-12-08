Advertisement

Morning Checkup: General Surgery

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s four general surgeons have a combined 70 years of experience.

Dr. Robert Kimball talked about the hospital’s general surgery department during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

General surgeries can include hernias, gall bladders, intestines, and colons, and surgeries dealing with trauma.

Surgeons can also perform less-invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/generalsurgery.

