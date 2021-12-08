Nicholas Timothy “Ivy” Boswell, 44

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ivy Colette Boswell, born Nicholas Timothy Boswell, 44. Died December 6, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg, NY, after a brave fight with Covid-19.

Ivy was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 15, 1977, to Carroll Wyatt Boswell and Kathryn Mary (O’Connor) Boswell. Ivy was home-schooled through high school. From her very youngest years she showed a love of and a great aptitude for music. She entered SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music in 1996 and studied Classical Guitar Performance under Dr. Douglas Rubio. She graduated from Crane in 2000 with a Master’s Degree.

Ivy met Patience Faith Phillips while at SUNY Potsdam, and they were married on June 12, 1999. Ivy and Patience have two beautiful children, Cameron Kristopher, 15, and Aubrey Kailyn, 9. Cameron shares his Daddy’s love of video games (and would occasionally beat the pants off her). Aubrey loved to play video games and color pictures with her Daddy. Ivy read many books, like Harry Potter, Swallows and Amazon, Living Dangerously, and Alcatraz and the Evil Librarians, to the kids before bed.

After graduation, Ivy found a job at Maplewood Nursing Home, now United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, beginning in Dietary. She became a CNA and then a Home Health Aide MedCert. She worked at United Helpers for 19 years. Music continued to be an important part of Ivy’s life. She used her gifts playing in church, at the nursing home, and for many weddings and other occasions.

Ivy was a quiet, kind, intelligent and gentle person. She suffered through two kidney transplants, one at the age of 17 from her mother, and one (lovingly named Ethel) just last year from her sister-in-law Lisa Hibbert. She endured with patience and humility, and often with her unique gift of humor. Her family was the central light of her life. In January 2020, before going back on dialysis, Ivy and Patience and their family were able to take a memorable trip to Disney World.

Ivy enjoyed music, gaming, cooking, reading science fiction and fantasy, and Wednesday movie days with her Papa. She had a remarkable gift for peace-making: speaking truth always, with strength and grace. She will be greatly missed by so many.

In the spring of 2021, Ivy began a long-desired transition from the gender of her birth to the gender she had always identified as. Her family supported her decision and were glad to enter into that journey with her.

Ivy is survived by her parents, Carroll and Kathryn Boswell, sister Emily Stuercke (husband Bob), brother Wyatt Boswell (wife Adrienne, children Alan and Kathryn), sister Judith Boswell, sister Iris Boswell (wife Wathawis), brother Isaac Boswell (wife Christina, children Sofia, Naomi, Natalie, and Finnian), brother Colin Boswell, sister Roseanna Recchia (husband Remi), sibling Louisa Boswell, and sister Victoria Garcia-Boswell (wife Lyanne).

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6, Friday December 10, at Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park St., Canton. The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Michael Catanzaro at the First Presbyterian Church on the Park in Canton. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Michael Seidman and the staff of Claxton Hepburn Hospital ICU, who gave our beloved Ivy such loving and skilled care.

Donations in Ivy’s memory may be made to United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Activity Department, (where Ivy’s wife Patience has worked for 16 years) 205 State Street Road, Canton NY 13617.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.