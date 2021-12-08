Advertisement

Restaurant owner: state of emergency prompts Xmas party cancelations

Robert Dalton, owner of The Paddock Club
Robert Dalton, owner of The Paddock Club(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once a Watertown restaurant owner heard the news that Jefferson County declared a COVID state of emergency, he decided to send back part of the food he got delivered Wednesday.

Robert Dalton owns The Paddock Club and doesn’t believe upcoming Christmas parties he’s hosting will have as many people now and that he won’t need as much food.

He’s consulting with customers who have parties booked, and some have already canceled.

“Starting tomorrow is going to be the start of our Christmas parties. So, tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week - and it’s not going to happen. We were just getting ready and the second food order came in and I just started sending all the food back. We gotta do it; it’s the most responsible thing to do,” he said.

Dalton says he’ll lose a lot of money, but he has to do it because he wants the community get past this.

