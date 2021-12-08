Snow today, with some alerts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start.

And snow is in the forecast. Some spots could see from 3-6 inches, depending on how long the snow lingers over your area.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. today.

An advisory for Oswego County will run from 3 p.m. today until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Highs will be in the low 30s.

It’s chilly again overnight. Lows will be around 20.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be around 40.

We’ll have rain showers and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. That should get rid of any snow we’ve accumulated.

We could see a little snow Sunday morning, but most of the day will be mostly sunny, Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 40s both days.

