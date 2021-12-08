Advertisement

St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency

St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County's seal(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has declared a state of emergency.

Hospitals are pushed to capacity as the county deals with record numbers of new COVID cases.

The state of emergency was based heavily on recommendations from the county’s Board of Health and Public Health department.

Legislators discussed it at Monday night’s board meeting.

In a release Tuesday night, county administrator Ruth Doyle said lawmakers agreed the declaration was needed to raise awareness of the challenges the county is facing.

Dr. Andrew Williams with the Board of Health says a third of hospital patients in the county have COVID, which is straining their ability to treat patients who don’t.

The state of emergency runs until at least January 6, but could be renewed.

