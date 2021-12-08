Advertisement

State of emergency declared in Lewis County

wwny Lewis County residents surveyed about life, economy and politics
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

County Manager Ryan Piche says the county recommends that people continue to wear masks indoors.

He explained COVID is testing the limits at Lewis County Health - just like other north country facilities.

“It’s really to make people aware that our health systems are becoming stressed and we need to change our behavior. There could come a day in the future where we really don’t have the beds to treat people who become ill in our community,” said Piche.

Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties also declared a state of emergency.

