AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 at UVHN - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, and are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.