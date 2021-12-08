Advertisement

Struggling clothing drive gets $15K check after 7 News report

Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly presented a $15,000 check to the Salvation Army
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly presented a $15,000 check to the Salvation Army(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after 7 News reported that a clothing drive in Ogdensburg has come up short, the group organizing it got a big helping hand.

The Salvation Army’s drive needs 280 donations. As of Tuesday it had 20.

After seeing our story, Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly presented a $15,000 check to the group.

It’s money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The clothing drive continues until December 15.

To donate, find the angel tree at the Ogdensburg Walmart, grab a tag, shop, and return the gift and tag to the tree.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County declares state of emergency
Jefferson County declares state of emergency, issues mask requirement
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency, requests COVID testing site
Man dies as police take him into custody
Watertown drug trafficker going to prison
File photo of Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker faces DWI, cocaine possession charges

Latest News

Jamison and Erica Porter
Foster parents speak out after lawmakers’ show of support
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters
Couple opening coffee roasting business in old county jail
Robert Dalton, owner of The Paddock Club
Restaurant owner: state of emergency prompts Xmas party cancelations
WWNY Academic All-Star: Emmalee White