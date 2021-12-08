Struggling clothing drive gets $15K check after 7 News report

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after 7 News reported that a clothing drive in Ogdensburg has come up short, the group organizing it got a big helping hand.

The Salvation Army’s drive needs 280 donations. As of Tuesday it had 20.

After seeing our story, Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly presented a $15,000 check to the group.

It’s money the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The clothing drive continues until December 15.

To donate, find the angel tree at the Ogdensburg Walmart, grab a tag, shop, and return the gift and tag to the tree.

