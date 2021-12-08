Theresa Hayes Logan, 92, of West Potsdam

Theresa Hayes Logan, 92, longtime resident of West Potsdam, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Theresa Hayes Logan, 92, longtime resident of West Potsdam, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility with her family by her side. A private mass of Christian burial will be said at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam NY with Father Joseph Giroux officiating. Spring burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Theresa was born on August 23, 1929 in South Colton, NY, the daughter of John T. and Anna (Creighton) Hayes. She graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and went on to graduate from business school in Ogdensburg, NY. In 1951 she married her beloved husband, Ross H. Logan at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton. Ross always said that he married the “prettiest girl in South Colton.” Ross predeceased her in 2011. Theresa was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. “Tee”, as she was affectionately known by friends and family, is survived by her children Timothy of Oswego, NY, Joseph (Brenda) of Canton, NY, Mary Ellen (Paul) Platz of Lowville, NY, and Maureen Daniels of Pittsfield, MA; 10 grandchildren, Kelly and Katheryn Logan, Mackenzie, Ross, Ryan, and Mary Logan, Anna and Laura Platz, and Logan and Jacob Daniels; 5 great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caleb, Evan, Olive and Magnolia. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Erma Hayes of Canton, NY, brother-in-law, Frank Moerschell of South Colton, NY, and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Theresa was predeceased by a son, Thomas in 2018, a daughter-in-law, Debra Logan in 2015; her brothers, James Hayes and John Hayes; and her 3 sisters, Anne Moerschell, Mary Perkins, and Katheryn Hayes. Theresa worked for the Van Ness Company in Potsdam, NY after business school. She was a homemaker for many years raising her growing family. Theresa then went to work in 1974 at the Lawrence Avenue Elementary School in Potsdam, NY as a teacher aide, retiring in 1996. Theresa loved her years at Lawrence Ave. where she made many close friends. Theresa and Ross enjoyed spending summers at their camp at Higley Flow and winters at Clarkson hockey games. Theresa was definitely the happiest when she had her family gathered together for holidays and celebrations. All were welcome in her home or at the family camp, and she enjoyed making sure everyone had plenty to eat. Her homemade pies were absolute perfection. The family will be forever grateful to Theresa’s caring neighbors in West Potsdam that helped allow her to stay in her own home into her 90′s; John and Patty Harrington, Inky Wimmer, John Marson and the late Alan Wioskowski, and Rick and Sharon Gould. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the devoted and compassionate staff on the 4th floor of the Lewis County Residential Health Care facility. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa’s memory may be made to the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department or to St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. Please visit the Garner Funeral Home website to share an expression of condolence or a memory of Theresa @garnerfh.com.

