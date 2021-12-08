Threat lands St. Lawrence County man in jail

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Norwood man was jailed after he allegedly threatened someone who is under an order of protection.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the victim was under a no-harass order when they were threatened by 23-year-old Damien Delfosse during a domestic incident Tuesday at his Mechanic Street home.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, arraigned in Norfolk town court, and sent to county jail.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

