Threat lands St. Lawrence County man in jail

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Norwood man was jailed after he allegedly threatened someone who is under an order of protection.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the victim was under a no-harass order when they were threatened by 23-year-old Damien Delfosse during a domestic incident Tuesday at his Mechanic Street home.

He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, arraigned in Norfolk town court, and sent to county jail.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.

