CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Timothy F. Gilbert, 60, of Canton passed away on Monday, December 6th in the arms of his beloved wife of 29 years, Tracy. Calling hours will be at the O’Leary Funeral Home in Canton on Friday, December 10th from 3-6pm and Saturday, December 11th from 10-11am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11am. Burial will follow at the Morley Cemetery. The family invites everyone to wear red, Tim’s favorite color, and bring a story or memory to share at the Celebration of Life.

Tim was born September 3, 1961 to Ron Gilbert and Dorothy Fisher in Potsdam, NY. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, three grandchildren and two grandpups: Josh and Eniko (Bregg) Gilbert and their two daughters Elsie and Emlyn; Jesse and Bridget (teRiele) Gilbert and their son Brayden, as well as grand pups Rocky and Remi; and his Princess, Torri Gilbert. He is also survived by his mother, Dot Fisher, and her companion Gary Wright; step-mother Cindy Gilbert; siblings Ike, Tammy Hoyt, and Lyn as well as several nieces and nephews. Tim is also survived by his longtime best friend, Richard Austin and brother-like cousin, Scott Gilbert.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Ronald L. Gilbert.

Tim is a 1980 graduate of Colton-Pierrepont Central School. After graduation, Tim entered the workforce at the Potsdam Water Treatment facility. A year later he began his 28 year career at P&C Foods, where he met the love of his life, Tracy. After the closure of P&C in 2010, Tim began employment with Save A Lot Foods until his retirement in 2018, however, he continued to work there until October 2021 at which time his health declined.

Being the simple, private man he was, Tim’s favorite place to be was in the woods; whether it be cutting wood or hunting deer. His wood piles always looked like a perfectly pieced together puzzle. Although he loved hunting, he was even more excited to see others bag the big one! Tim also took great pride in his family. He was so proud of the accomplishments and success of his boys and was an amazing Dad to his little girl. His eyes gleamed with joy whenever his grandchildren were around and he had an exceptional bond with his grand pups. His wife could not have asked for a better life partner. He was a selfless man who always put others’ needs first whether that meant carrying groceries to a customers’ car, assisting a peewee on the lacrosse field, donating to a local cause or simply taking time to enjoy a simple backyard fire. Tim was an avid NY Rangers fan and had the opportunity to enjoy a game or two with his boys.

Gloop, Liza, and Timothy were some names Tim would answer to, but Grampy was by far his favorite. Each of his grandchildren held a special place in Tim’s heart and he in theirs. Grampy was Elsie’s favorite hunting partner, Emlyn’s favorite snacking companion and Brayden’s special little buddy.

If so inclined, donations can be made in Tim’s memory to CureGrin.org in honor of his daughter, Torri who is diagnosed with GRIN1 or Operation Grateful Nation, 407 SH 131, Massena, NY 13662 who provides Respite services for service members and Veterans.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Tim are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

And now, as Tim would say, be good, drive safe and watch for deer!

