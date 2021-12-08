Verna Aiken, 96, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Verna Aiken, 96, Commercial Street, passed away at home peacefully on the morning of December 6, 2021.

Verna Eileen Kingston Aiken was born May 11, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Minor and Bessie Johnston Kingston. She attended the Old Theresa High School and went on to attend the Watertown School of Commerce, graduating June 6, 1944.

She worked for the New York Air Brake Company in Watertown, NY, for a few years before joining the Farmers National Bank in Theresa, NY, as well as work for the Post Office in Theresa, NY. She remained in banking over 30 years with Seaway National and later the Jefferson National Bank, retiring in 1985.

She wed Floyd Jack Aiken on March 26, 1947 at the Theresa Presbyterian Church, Theresa, NY. Jack passed away January 3, 2002.

Verna loved gardening, knitting, needlepoint, lighthouses, her family and the St. Lawrence River and its history. Her passion was connecting with and helping others.

Verna is survived by two sons, Thomas Albert Aiken, Clayton, NY and Timothy Ernest Aiken and his wife, Susan McParland, Theresa, NY; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Katie) Aiken, Fairfax, VA, Jeremy (Stephanie) Aiken, Charleston, SC and Kyle Gregory Aiken, PA; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Eleanor, Fairfax, VA

Along with her parents, her husband, a brother and sister-in-law, Willis “Tubby” and Bessie Hale Kingston, predeceased her.

Per her wishes, there will be no services and she will be cremated. Burial will be next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Meals on Wheels program through the Jefferson County Office of the Aging, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.