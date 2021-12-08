WPBS-TV Holiday Gift Auction underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The WPBS Holiday Gift Auction is underway.

The station’s Mark Prasuhn and Peggy Brouty gave us an overview during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The auction is both on air and online. Hundreds of local items are up for bid.

You can view the items and bid on them through 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 at wpbstv.org/auction.

