2 more people die from COVID in region

COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID has claimed the lives of 2 more people in the tri-county area.

One was in Jefferson County, where the pandemic’s death toll is now 137. There were 86 new cases reported Thursday.

The other death was in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 149.

Another 111 people have been infected with COVID.

Lewis County reported 16 new cases and no additional deaths.

