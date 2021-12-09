Bolshoi Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

On Christmas eve, Marie and her the whole family are gathered around the tree in celebration of the holiday. She receives a magical gift from her godfather Drosselmeyer and soon enough this Christmas eve will take an unexpected turn for her. Marie’s new doll comes alive and carries her into a whirlwind adventure. The exceptional score by Tchaikovsky, brought to life by the legendary Bolshoi Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker, will captivate the hearts of the whole family. Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.

At the Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, December 19 at 12:55 pm

Monday, December 20 at 7:00 pm

A Fathom Event

