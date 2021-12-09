Advertisement

Cold today, warming up by the weekend

By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds later.

It will be on the chilly side. Highs will only be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

There’s a sharp warmup for Saturday, and that kind of change sudden change means it will get windy.

There’s a high wind watch for Jefferson County from 3 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

And it will be rainy. The combination means there’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties, also from 3 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be around 40.

Monday will be mostly sunny with partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s all three days.

