Dorothy M Flora, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Dorothy M. Flora will be 7:00pm Monday, December 13th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Dorothy will be buried with her daughter, Rose Flora, in North Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 4:00pm.

Dorothy passed away at home Tuesday, December 7th. She was 91 years old.

Born in Watertown July 12, 1930, Dorothy was the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Fairand) Thomas. She was educated locally and worked for her family as a stay-at-home mother.

On December 22, 1949, Dorothy married Theodore E. Flora (stationed at Pine Camp, NY as a member of USAF) in the Town of Watertown. Mr. Flora passed away November 17, 1973.

Dorothy enjoyed bingo, ceramics, crocheting, and playing cards. Above all else, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family. She also cherished her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Christine Randall (companion James Sprague) of Watertown, Sherry Donaghue of Watertown, Kathy and Robert Collins of Watertown, Kari McKinney of Watertown, Theodore Flora (Companion Edna Nicklaw) of Florida, Toni (Leon, Jr.) France of Brownville; her brother, Stanley Thomas of Watertown; and her companion Fernando Caballero of Watertown. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Besides her husband Dorothy is predeceased by two children, Rose Flora, Dorothy Flora II; two great grandchildren, Shane Ferguson, Jason Rolfe; 6 siblings, Rosie, Florence, Harold, Clarence, David, Joe; her cat, “Hobo”, and her parakeet, “Pretty girl”.

Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

