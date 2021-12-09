Get a sneak peek at next year’s Clayton Opera House season

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Things are hopping as usual at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The 10th Mountain Division band will perform Friday, December 10. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The show is free, but its’s best to get tickets ahead of time.

We also got a sneak peek at what’s coming to the opera house in 2022:

- Celtic Angels, March 11

- Thompson Square, June 3

- Paula Poundstone, June 18

- Lee Greenwood, July 7

You can see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com

