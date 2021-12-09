Get a sneak peek at next year’s Clayton Opera House season
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Things are hopping as usual at the Clayton Opera House.
Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.
The 10th Mountain Division band will perform Friday, December 10. The show starts at 7 p.m.
The show is free, but its’s best to get tickets ahead of time.
We also got a sneak peek at what’s coming to the opera house in 2022:
- Celtic Angels, March 11
- Thompson Square, June 3
- Paula Poundstone, June 18
- Lee Greenwood, July 7
You can see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.