Get a sneak peek at next year’s Clayton Opera House season

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Things are hopping as usual at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The 10th Mountain Division band will perform Friday, December 10. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The show is free, but its’s best to get tickets ahead of time.

We also got a sneak peek at what’s coming to the opera house in 2022:

- Celtic Angels, March 11

- Thompson Square, June 3

- Paula Poundstone, June 18

- Lee Greenwood, July 7

You can see the full schedule at claytonoperahouse.com

