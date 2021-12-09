Advertisement

Gregory A. Bauer, 54, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory A. Bauer, 54, of Clayton passed awayTuesday, December 7, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Greg was born in Johnson City July 9, 1967, son of Myrle R. and Linda (Rock) Bauer. He was a graduate of General Brown High School and attended Paul Smith College.

He was a carpenter by trade, working for several companies including David Kay Construction, Zeigler Bros. Roofing, O’Brien & Bauer Roofing, Bob Meeks Construction, Mark Hummell, and Chris William Mechanical and Construction. Greg loved his life on the River, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills. He was a simple man, with few wants in this life. He loved his family, friends, and the life he led as a carpenter on the St. Lawrence River.

Greg is survived by his wife, Melinda, Clayton; mother, Linda D. Renshaw, Redwood; father and his wife, Myrle R. and Elizabeth M. Bauer, Clayton; son, Daniel C. “Danny” Bauer, Clayton; grandson, Jackson Bauer; sister and her husband, Deborah and Bruce Wachtel, Bridgewater, NJ; three stepbrothers, Frederick M. “Rick” and Kalyn Keeney, Sandy Springs, GA, Kevin and Jill Renshaw, Dexter, and Scott and Susan Renshaw, Adams; stepsister, Michelle Fowler, Las Vegas, NV; seven nieces and nephews, and several cousins. His stepfather, Donald C. Renshaw, predeceased him.

A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Greg’s name may be made to the Walker Center for Cancer Care, 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

