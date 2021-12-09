Highlights & scores: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball & wrestling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls high school basketball along with high school wrestling were among the games people were playing Wednesday.
In boys’ Frontier League basketball from IHC, the Cavaliers hosted Thousand Islands.
In the first quarter, Jayden Defaite spins to the tin for the bucket. IHC is on top 2.
Then it’s Austin Pertill with the 3-pointer from the wing. Cavaliers are in front 7.
The Vikings get on the board. Brayden Wiley comes up with the miss and put-back. TI is down 5. He had 27.
Then it’s Jack Lamon connecting from the corner. Vikings are down 2.
Payton Lamon connects down low as TI beats IHC by a final score of 61-38.
In girls’ Frontier League hoops from Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted LaFargeville.
In the third quarter, Lauren Scholett drains the jumper from the wing. The Lady Patriots are up 35-16.
Then it’s Emily Curley draining the jumper. Sackets Harbor increases its lead to 38-16.
Lily Green misses down low, but grabs her rebound and connects. Sackets Harbor is up 40-17
Cadence Hutchins led LaFargeville with 15, but Sackets Harbor beats LaFargeville 47-29.
In NAC wrestling, it was Canton hosting Gouverneur.
At 110 pounds, Canton’s Tyson Schirmer outlasts Gouverneur’s James Minckler 4-2.
In the 126-pound class, Gouverneur’s Kyler Baer gets late scoring to beat Ezra Williams on points 6-4.
At 132 pounds, the Wildcats’ Zoey Griffith finishes the first pin of the night, beating Nick Locy at 1:03.
Moving to 145 pounds, Gouverneur’s Trayton Tupper executes a pin on Nick Grainger in 26 seconds.
At 152, the Wildcats’ Drew Gates out-dueled Canton’s Charlie Rossner 8-2.
And at 215 pounds, Gabe Wainwright gets the 56-second pin-fall on Keegan LaPage.
Gouverneur wins the opening meet of the season, beating a young Canton squad 54-9.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Thousand Islands 61, Immaculate Heart 38
General Brown 74, Carthage 34
St. Lawrence Central 56, Salmon River 38
Norwood-Norfolk 53, Hammond 45
Malone 54, Massena 32
Madrid-Waddington 58, St. Regis Falls 34
Girls’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 47, LaFargeville 29
Alexandria 31, Belleville Henderson 25
Men’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 59
Women’s college basketball
St. Lawrence 62, Clarkson 38
Pro hockey
Danbury 4, Watertown 1
Men’s college hockey
Morrisville 4, SUNY Potsdam 1
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 2, Islanders 2
Massena 9, Tupper Lake 0
Girls’ high school hockey
Massena 6, Canton 0
Potsdam 3, Islanders 1
High school volleyball
South Jefferson 3, Watertown 1
Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 1
South Lewis 3, Pulaski 1
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 54, Canton 9
Malone 42, OFA 22
