Highlights & scores: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball & wrestling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls high school basketball along with high school wrestling were among the games people were playing Wednesday.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from IHC, the Cavaliers hosted Thousand Islands.

In the first quarter, Jayden Defaite spins to the tin for the bucket. IHC is on top 2.

Then it’s Austin Pertill with the 3-pointer from the wing. Cavaliers are in front 7.

The Vikings get on the board. Brayden Wiley comes up with the miss and put-back. TI is down 5. He had 27.

Then it’s Jack Lamon connecting from the corner. Vikings are down 2.

Payton Lamon connects down low as TI beats IHC by a final score of 61-38.

In girls’ Frontier League hoops from Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted LaFargeville.

In the third quarter, Lauren Scholett drains the jumper from the wing. The Lady Patriots are up 35-16.

Then it’s Emily Curley draining the jumper. Sackets Harbor increases its lead to 38-16.

Lily Green misses down low, but grabs her rebound and connects. Sackets Harbor is up 40-17

Cadence Hutchins led LaFargeville with 15, but Sackets Harbor beats LaFargeville 47-29.

In NAC wrestling, it was Canton hosting Gouverneur.

At 110 pounds, Canton’s Tyson Schirmer outlasts Gouverneur’s James Minckler 4-2.

In the 126-pound class, Gouverneur’s Kyler Baer gets late scoring to beat Ezra Williams on points 6-4.

At 132 pounds, the Wildcats’ Zoey Griffith finishes the first pin of the night, beating Nick Locy at 1:03.

Moving to 145 pounds, Gouverneur’s Trayton Tupper executes a pin on Nick Grainger in 26 seconds.

At 152, the Wildcats’ Drew Gates out-dueled Canton’s Charlie Rossner 8-2.

And at 215 pounds, Gabe Wainwright gets the 56-second pin-fall on Keegan LaPage.

Gouverneur wins the opening meet of the season, beating a young Canton squad 54-9.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 61, Immaculate Heart 38

General Brown 74, Carthage 34

St. Lawrence Central 56, Salmon River 38

Norwood-Norfolk 53, Hammond 45

Malone 54, Massena 32

Madrid-Waddington 58, St. Regis Falls 34

Girls’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 47, LaFargeville 29

Alexandria 31, Belleville Henderson 25

Men’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 65, Clarkson 59

Women’s college basketball

St. Lawrence 62, Clarkson 38

Pro hockey

Danbury 4, Watertown 1

Men’s college hockey

Morrisville 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 2, Islanders 2

Massena 9, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 6, Canton 0

Potsdam 3, Islanders 1

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, Watertown 1

Beaver River 3, Sandy Creek 1

South Lewis 3, Pulaski 1

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 54, Canton 9

Malone 42, OFA 22

