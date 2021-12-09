Hochul says COVID rates are ‘alarm going off,’ could more mandates be coming?

New York City, New York (WWNY) - Will New Yorkers soon face more COVID mandates or restrictions from Albany?

It sounds likely after Governor Kathy Hochul spoke Thursday and described the current COVID rates as an “an alarm going off.”

A reporter pointed out that New York City has less of a COVID problem than other rural areas of the state. He asked the governor why she’s not requiring the rest of the state to follow the stricter regulations being enforced in New York City, which include wearing masks and showing proof of vaccination.

Hochul replied, “We’re preparing to take steps to assist regions of our state and I do commend the county leaders who’ve appreciated our approach, which is to empower them. But, I’ve always said I will continue to reserve the right to take other steps if necessary, and the numbers right now are not looking good.”

The governor said she would hold a news conference Friday to talk about new policies regarding COVID.

