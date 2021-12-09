Indian River optimistic for volleyball season

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Optimism is high for the Indian River volleyball team this season. With a 2-1 record so far, the Warriors are off to a good start.

The Indian River volleyball team started out the season with a statement win over Carthage last week...

Much is expected of the warriors this season...

Ten returning players – including four seniors – dominate the roster.

The players are excited for what lies ahead this year...

Coach Alyssa Sidmore feels this could be a special season. The warriors just have to concentrate on what they can do.

Alyssa Sidmore knows what winning is about. The former Alyssa Fritchette hopes to share that experience with her team this season.

