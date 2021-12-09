Advertisement

Indian River optimistic for volleyball season

By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Optimism is high for the Indian River volleyball team this season. With a 2-1 record so far, the Warriors are off to a good start.

The Indian River volleyball team started out the season with a statement win over Carthage last week...

Much is expected of the warriors this season...

Ten returning players – including four seniors – dominate the roster.

The players are excited for what lies ahead this year...

Coach Alyssa Sidmore feels this could be a special season. The warriors just have to concentrate on what they can do.

Alyssa Sidmore knows what winning is about. The former Alyssa Fritchette hopes to share that experience with her team this season.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County seal
Jefferson County declares state of emergency, issues mask requirement
St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County declares state of emergency, requests COVID testing site
Robert Dalton, owner of The Paddock Club
Restaurant owner: state of emergency prompts Xmas party cancelations
Police lights
Threat lands St. Lawrence County man in jail
Man dies as police take him into custody

Latest News

Canton's Tyson Schirmer and Gouverneur's James Minckler grapple in the 110-pound weight class...
Highlights & scores: boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball & wrestling
Indian River volleyball
Highlights & scores: boys' basketball, girls' basketball & wrestling
Sunset Taekwondo teaches more that martial arts. It also teaches the importance of giving back...
Martial arts academy gives back to the community