Keeping pets healthy during the holidays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The holiday season can be a hazardous time for your pets.

Officials with the Jefferson County SPCA say owners should make sure their animals don’t nibble on decorative plants.

Pets also shouldn’t eat holiday foods, even though it might be tempting to share.

“People food is not designed to be digested by animals, it actually doesn’t do well with their system,” said Janea Bartlett, shelter manager, Jefferson County SPCA.

Bartlett says also to hide cords for Christmas lights because that’s another thing they shouldn’t chew on.

