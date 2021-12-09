Larry P. Campany, 61, of Three Mile Bay

Larry P. Campany, 61, of 3392 Flanders Road, Three Mile Bay, formerly of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, December 8,2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Larry P. Campany, 61, of 3392 Flanders Road, Three Mile Bay, formerly of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, December 8,2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Larry was born on June 19,1960 in Carthage, the twin son of Harold and the former Rose (Powlin) Campany. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. Larry worked for the former St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet and retired from Champion International when the mill closed.

Larry was an outdoors person. He loved taking walks with his dog. He loved being on the water, fishing, boating and Jet-skiing and was a very good cook.

He is survived by his fiancé of 22 years, Sally Wheaton of Three Mile Bay, her two daughters: Stephanie Gardner of Watertown, and Shelbie Wheaton of Carthage, a grandson, Chase Clark, his parents, Harold and Rose Campany of Carthage; one sister: Melissa Wisdom of Texas and four brothers: his twin, Terry Campany of Carthage and Robert, Edward and John Campany all of Rochester and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two brothers, Mike and Randy Campany.

The family will be planning a “Celebration of life” in the spring with a date and place to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

