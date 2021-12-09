Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray is under fire for declaring a state of emergency and issuing a mask requirement.

Gray held a news conference Wednesday declaring a state of emergency due to rising COVID infections and concerns area hospitals will be overwhelmed with patients.

On Thursday, 9 county lawmakers are asking for a special meeting of the Board of Legislators next Monday, where they’ll consider repealing the state of emergency and censuring Gray.

“Our objections are that the governmental authority rests with the Board of Legislators and the way that Chairman Gray went about declaring a state of emergency was a deliberate circumvention of the board’s oversight,” said Legislator Jeremiah Maxon (R. - District 10).

Gray tells 7 News it was clear that a state of emergency was being contemplated, and that only two legislators bothered to show up to Wednesday’s news conference.

“They can deny COVID all they want to. It doesn’t make it go away. This doesn’t surprise me, considering the source,” said Gray.

Gray added that he stands behind the decision that was made.

