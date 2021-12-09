Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection instead

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

A poll released earlier this week shows she was trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination in a crowded field of candidates. Thirty-six percent of New York Democrats supported Hochul and 18 percent were for James.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.