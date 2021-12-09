Marc J. Mahay, 52, of Hammond

Marc J. Mahay, age 52, of Hammond, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Marc J. Mahay, age 52, of Hammond, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home.

Marc was born on October 8, 1969 in Alexandria Bay, NY to James and Marie (Hall) Mahay. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1987 and then went on to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1992.

Marc was a Pharmacist at Fay’s Drug in Ogdensburg, Walmart in Ogdensburg and was a Pharmacy Manager for NYS Department of Corrections in Gouverneur, before becoming a traveling pharmacist for Rite Aid and Walgreens. He retired in 2019.

Marc had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, mountain climbing and skiing before he developed health problems. He also enjoyed walks along the St. Lawrence River with his parents.

Marc is survived by his parents, uncles and several cousins.

There will be no services for Marc. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Marc’s memory to the Hammond Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 202, Hammond, NY 13646.

