Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, of Winthrop

Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home.

She was born to the late Charles and Eileen (Jackson) McCarthy on January 16, 1946. She graduated valedictorian of her high school in Rutland, Vermont, and had three daughters and three grandchildren.

She married Daniel J. Dibble on May 14, 1994, and they spent 33 wonderful years together.

Patricia enjoyed her job at the Vermont Country Store before moving back home where she was a machine operator at Michelex in Massena until her retirement.

She enjoyed collecting “Precious Moments,” reading, watching movies, and taking care of her cats. More than anything, Patricia loved her family and the time she spent with them.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dan, three daughters, Rhonda, Bonnie, and Athanasia, two sisters, Nancy and Janet, two brothers, Ronald and Gary, three grandchildren, Ashley, Josh and Allyson. She was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Richard and James.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Funeral services will be held at the Hammill Funeral Home on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Memorials in her name can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc.

Your memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.