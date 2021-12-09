Public asked to weigh in on Black River Trail expansion
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A decision has been made on the next expansion of the Black River Trail near Watertown and leaders want your feedback.
The Watertown-Jefferson County Transportation Council has just finished a study to see where and how the trail will expand.
After looking at multiple options, the study concluded the trail, which spans to Fort Drum and is 85 percent off-road, is the best option.
The expansion aims to be federally funded through infrastructure and transportation improvement programs.
Project leaders hope the public will take a look at the study and make comments online.
