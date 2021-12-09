Advertisement

Roseletta A. Maracle- Vegaalban, 77, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Roseletta A. Maracle- Vegaalban, 77, of E. Bronson Street, Dexter, passed away December 8, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Rosie was born December 31, 1943, in Watertown, daughter of Milton and Marta (Makuch) Dening. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1962. In 1963, she married Sherman M. Maracle, their marriage ended in divorce. Rosie met her soulmate Edgar Vegaalban in 1987, they have been together over the last thirty years and in 2010 they were married.

Rosie was employed with Covidian, previously known as Cheeseborough Ponds Co., for over 40 years, retiring in 2010. Rosie was a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Northern Choral Society. Rosie loved her two daughters unconditionally. She enjoyed going to the casino and especially loved playing bingo. She loved to go shopping, attending concerts and sporting events of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She followed the NY Giants and the NY Yankees of whom she adored. She also had a crush on Elvis.

Surviving besides her husband Eddie are two daughters, Susan A. Maracle, Gainesville, Florida, Christine (Edward) Doldo, Watertown, two step-children, Eddie Vegaalban and Tina Frye, both of California, four brothers, Milton Dening, Jr, Theodore Dening, Melvin (Ramona) Dening, all of Syracuse, Larry DuSharm, Carthage, three sisters, Marcia Spencer, Croghan, Tamara Miller, Carthage, Rose ( Michael) VanEpps, Watertown, six grandchildren, Andria (Chad) Daily, Maria Doldo, Nunzio Doldo and his Fiancé Calista Hutchinson, Antonio Doldo and his partner Rachel Nohle, three step grandchildren Dominic and Tiffany Vegaalban, six great grandchildren, Aurelia, Nunzio, Antony, Apaulo, Arianna, Amaya, several nieces and nephews.

An infant daughter Andrea Maracle and two siblings, Virginia Brown and James Dening died before her.

A Celebration of Life for Rosie will be, Sunday, January 2, 2022 from noon til 4pm at the Italian American Civic Association. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601,

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

