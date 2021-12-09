Advertisement

Roseline A. Fitzsimmons, “Mamma Rosie”

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Roseline A. Fitzsimmons Blessed with Life on October 7, 1943 went to be with the Lord on...
Roseline A. Fitzsimmons Blessed with Life on October 7, 1943 went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roseline A. Fitzsimmons “Mamma Rosie”

Blessed with Life on October 7, 1943 went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021.

Life will never be the same, for anyone that knew her… Our mamma Rosie married her Sweetheart Richard A. Fitzsimmons on Nov. 12, 1960 at St. Ann’s Church in Hinkley NY. He predeceased her on April 8, 1995. Together they were blessed with eight children: Tony J. Fitzsimmons of Cape Vincent, NY, her beautiful daughter in law Patsy Fitzsimmons of Gonzalas, TX, her beautiful daughter Tina M. Fitzsimmons predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2021, her son Richard P. Fitzsimmons and his beautiful bride Debbie of Remsen, NY, her son Timothy S. Fitzsimmons predeceased her on Oct. 9, 2020, her daughter Laura L. Fitzsimmons of Prospect, NY, her daughter Kimberly A. Lippler of Arizona, her son Andrew L. Fitzsimmons and his very special lady Tabitha Blankenship of Cleveland, Tennessee and she is survived by one brother Lawrence J. Lacomb of Prospect, NY.

Rosie had a special connection with Kayla R. Perry and V. Cummings. Rosie often called them her number 9 and 10 children. She also had a special connection with her granddaughter Tesa M. Farda. Mamma Rosie had several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored.

Special friends John Tucker and Marvin Voltra of Cape Vincent, NY.

A special thank-you to Hospice for their amazing care and support.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per Rosie’s request. The family will have a private ceremony in the spring of the year.

Donations should be made to Mamma Rosie’s Garden Fund to help keep the town of Cape Vincent looking beautiful. Donations can be made to Laurie Fitzsimmons P.O. Box 69 Prospect, NY 13435.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Roseletta A. Maracle- Vegaalban, 77, of E. Bronson Street, Dexter, passed away December 8, 2021...
Roseletta A. Maracle- Vegaalban, 77, of Dexter
Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She...
Patricia “Patty” A. Dibble, 75, of Winthrop
Marc J. Mahay, age 52, of Hammond, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021...
Marc J. Mahay, 52, of Hammond
Photo taken by resident shows some of the water damage at Hilltop Towers
Water damage lingers in wake of Hilltop Towers fire
The funeral service for Dorothy Mae Flora will be 7:00pm Monday, December 13th at the Reed &...
Dorothy M Flora, 91, of Watertown

Obituaries

Larry P. Campany, 61, of 3392 Flanders Road, Three Mile Bay, formerly of Carthage, died...
Larry P. Campany, 61, of Three Mile Bay
Candles
Gregory A. Bauer, 54, of Clayton
The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Shirley A Siegemeier, 92, Watertown passed away peacefully on December 9,2021, with her good...
Shirley A Siegemeier, 92, of Watertown
COVID-19 Deaths
2 more people die from COVID in region