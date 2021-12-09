Roseline A. Fitzsimmons Blessed with Life on October 7, 1943 went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roseline A. Fitzsimmons “Mamma Rosie”

Blessed with Life on October 7, 1943 went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2021.

Life will never be the same, for anyone that knew her… Our mamma Rosie married her Sweetheart Richard A. Fitzsimmons on Nov. 12, 1960 at St. Ann’s Church in Hinkley NY. He predeceased her on April 8, 1995. Together they were blessed with eight children: Tony J. Fitzsimmons of Cape Vincent, NY, her beautiful daughter in law Patsy Fitzsimmons of Gonzalas, TX, her beautiful daughter Tina M. Fitzsimmons predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2021, her son Richard P. Fitzsimmons and his beautiful bride Debbie of Remsen, NY, her son Timothy S. Fitzsimmons predeceased her on Oct. 9, 2020, her daughter Laura L. Fitzsimmons of Prospect, NY, her daughter Kimberly A. Lippler of Arizona, her son Andrew L. Fitzsimmons and his very special lady Tabitha Blankenship of Cleveland, Tennessee and she is survived by one brother Lawrence J. Lacomb of Prospect, NY.

Rosie had a special connection with Kayla R. Perry and V. Cummings. Rosie often called them her number 9 and 10 children. She also had a special connection with her granddaughter Tesa M. Farda. Mamma Rosie had several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored.

Special friends John Tucker and Marvin Voltra of Cape Vincent, NY.

A special thank-you to Hospice for their amazing care and support.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per Rosie’s request. The family will have a private ceremony in the spring of the year.

Donations should be made to Mamma Rosie’s Garden Fund to help keep the town of Cape Vincent looking beautiful. Donations can be made to Laurie Fitzsimmons P.O. Box 69 Prospect, NY 13435.

