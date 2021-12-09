Shirley A Siegemeier, 92, of Watertown

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A Siegemeier, 92, Watertown passed away peacefully on December 9,2021, with her good friend and neighbor Kathy Cheney at her side. Shirley had been wonderfully cared for

by all the professional caring staff at Hospice of Jefferson County.

The funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 13th at the Reed and Benoit Funeral Home with Reverend Leon “Toby” Schilling officiating. Burial follow the service in the Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Shirley was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1929 the daughter of the late Leslie and Muriel (Corey) Graves. She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1946 where she was a cheerleader and a member of the 4H Club. Shirley then attended the Watertown School of Commerce.

She was married to her late husband, Louis Siegemeier on August 1949 in West Carthage NY.

Louis passed away on January 31, 2015, having been married to Shirley for 65 years.

Shirley retired in 1984 as County Auditor and Deputy Clerk of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors after which she assisted her husband in operating the Hearing Aid Center in Watertown until it was sold in 1994.

Mrs. Siegemeier and her husband enjoyed traveling and dining out with friends.

She is survived by cousins and many close friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY., 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

