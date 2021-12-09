Third grade students donate to Toys for Tots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Toys for Tots got a big donation Thursday from tots themselves!

At Evans Mills Primary School, Tricia Walsh’s third grade class raised money. Then the students shopped for toys to give away.

On Thursday, they loaded everything up and sent it off, learning a valuable lesson about selflessness.

“Some people dont get presents, and it feels sad. So, that’s why were doing Toys for Tots,” said Sharron Nelson, student.

“Every kid is unique and special in their own way so you should give back,” said Eden Ross, student.

“We always talk about character traits and what’s important on the inside, so it teaches them that lesson even more,” said Walsh.

This is a 20-year tradition for Walsh’s classroom.

