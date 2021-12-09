Tractor-trailer rolls, spills load

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side near Lyons Falls Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 12 near the Boondocks Restaurant.

The folks at Groff Towing sent us pictures.

We’re told the truck was hauling bags of sawdust. Firefighters and others helped pick the bags up.

The towing company said the driver was unharmed, but authorities have not confirmed that.

