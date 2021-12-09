Water damage lingers in wake of Hilltop Towers fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The fire is long out, but we’re learning how the water from the sprinkler system at Hilltop Towers may have run too long.

Water is on the floor and some noticeable damage on the elevator’s ceiling.

That’s some of the damage to Hilltop Towers in a video sent to us by one of its residents.

The Watertown apartment complex had a small fire in one of its 9th floor units last week. Nobody was hurt.

City Fire Chief Matt Timerman says the sprinkler in the one unit was the only one that activated and put out most of the fire.

“By the time we got up to the fire apartment, it was just a quick extinguishment of what was left,” he said.

Timerman says the water from the sprinkler did spread to some of the lower floors and short-circuited one of the building’s elevators. He says that made it harder to get up to the 9th floor, causing the sprinkler to run for a little too long. Timerman says it is up to the fire department to turn the sprinkler off, but knowing when to do that is a fine line.

“We don’t want to shut it off until we’ve confirmed that the fire is indeed out. Then we can start working on ways to get the sprinkler system shut down,” he said.

In hindsight, Timerman says the sprinkler should have been shut off sooner, but stresses it’s hard to know when that is. The executive director for the Watertown Housing Authority, which operates Hilltop Towers, says he’s not familiar with any significant damage to the building. He says the elevator that was out of service has been fixed and all the water has been pushed out. But, he says they will work to fix any minor damages.

