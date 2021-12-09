Watertown airport receives millions in federal funds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s airport is getting close to $5 million from the federal government.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday that the Watertown International Airport will receive about $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

And Schumer announced the airport is receiving about $4.7 million as its annual subsidy for American Airlines to continue flying there. It’s through the Essential Air Service program and funds 12 nonstop round-trip flights each week from Watertown to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Both awards come through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The ARPA money provides economic relief for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, rent, and minimum annual guarantees to airport concessions.

The money is also for combating the spread of pathogens at airports. The senators say it will help airports recover from the hit air travel took because of the pandemic.

The EAS award will fund the flights from February 2022 through January 2024.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.