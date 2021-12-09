Advertisement

‘Whoville in the Harbor’ this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, the village of Sackets Harbor will transform into the magical town of Whoville, Grinch and all.

Chamber of Commerce president Manna Doyle talked about “Whoville in the Harbor” on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

Events will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 12.

There’s a family 1K run called Chase the Grinch. There’s also a Green Eggs and Ham breakfast.

And don’t forget the parade at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Most of the events are free.

You can catch up on everything that’s happening at whoovilleintheharbor.com.

