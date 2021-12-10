10th Mountain Division leaders celebrate life of Senator Dole

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Top officials with Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division honored Senator Bob Dole Friday.

Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division Senior Commander Major General Milford Beagle Jr. and Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas celebrated Dole’s life during a ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Dole was prominent WWII-era 10th Mountain Division veteran, who sustained significant combat wounds that limited the use of his right arm his entire life.

He’s also credited with getting the modern-day 10th named the 10th Mountain Division instead of the 10th Infantry Division in order to connect it with the WWII legacy. Dole attended and spoke at the activation ceremony at Fort Drum in 1985.

“The late Senator Dole, again, is such a prominent part of our story, part of our history and the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division. If not for him, when our division reactivated in 1985, no one would know about 10th Mountain. But, he wanted to make sure that everybody knows we still exist to this day all due to his efforts,” said General Beagle.

Senator Dole’s family asked for the 10th Mountain Division to be present for the funeral services.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who was a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division, delivered remarks at the event. Milley was also the escort for Dole’s widow.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.

A Joint Casket Team carries the flag-draped casket of World War II veteran and former Senator Robert J. Dole at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. XaViera Masline) (WWNY)

