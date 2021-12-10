Calm today, but not so much tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be calm to end the workweek.

There could be a few flurries in St. Lawrence County this morning, but otherwise it should be dry and cloudy for much of the day.

Highs will be close to 40 degrees for some, a little cooler for others.

Rain moves in overnight and will be freezing in some spots, mainly in St. Lawrence Coubnty and points east.

There’s a winter weather advisory for northern and southeastern parts of the county from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

It gets breezy later.

There’s a high wind warning for Jefferson County from 4 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday. Gusts could be from 50 to 70 miles per hour. There’s a high wind watch for Lewis and Oswego counties for the same time frame. Gusts could be from 45 to 60 miles per hour in those areas.

It will be a rainy day, too, and the combination of wind and rain gives us a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be close to 60 degrees.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and 45.

It will be partly sunny and in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid-50s.

