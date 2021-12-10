Advertisement

High wind warnings issued for tri-county area

Wind warning
Wind warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

In Jefferson and Lewis counties, the warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday

The NWS forecasts winds out of the southwest will be at least 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up 65 to 70 miles per hour.

The high wind warning is in effect in St. Lawrence County from 5 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for 25 to 35 mile per hour winds, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

According to the weather service, damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Widespread power outages are expected.

The NWS also issued a lakeshore flood warning for Jefferson County communities along Lake Ontario from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

