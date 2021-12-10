Highlights & scores: basketball, wrestling & a college signing

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Boy’s and girls’ high school basketball, wrestling, and a college signing highlighted a busy Thursday in local sports.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted LaFargeville.

In the second quarter, Landon Sullivan hits the pull-up in the lane. It’s 33-10 Copenhagen.

Then it’s Jaaven Kloster with the lay-in down low. Copenhagen is on top 25. He had 20.

Sullivan hits the jumper in the lane to end the half. It’s 37-10 Copenhagen.

In the third quarter, J.D. Smith hits, but LaFargeville falls to Copenhagen 64-34.

In girls’ NAC basketball, it was Canton playing host to OFA.

Maddie Hoy fights through the lane for 2. It’s 11-5 Bears.

Then it’s Calie Classen finishing the break, and it’s 13-5 Canton.

Olivia Merrill answers for OFA.

Hoy with the nice defensive play and the basket.

Merrill comes up with the loose ball down low and connects.

Josie Gabriel lays in 2 as Canton beats OFA 61-18,

In Frontier League wrestling from Lowville, it was the Red Raiders hosting Indian River.

At 145 pounds, the Warriors’ Alex Booth pins Isiah Bero in the first period.

At 152 pounds, Indian River’s Dylan Bartlett records the pin on the Red Raiders’ Lathan Kilbourn.

At 160 pounds, Indian River’s Grayson Poland records the pin on Lowville’s Ryley Hanno.

At 170, the Warriors’ Gabe Lynch beat Lowville’s Sean Kelly 12-7.

Indian River beats Lowville 57-12.

South Jeff's Julia Garvin signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division II Wingate next year. (WWNY)

South Jefferson girls’ lacrosse player Julia Garvin made it official on Thursday, singing a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career at Division II Wingate.

The senior attack says Wingate was a perfect fit for her both on and off the lacrosse field.

“Well, Wingate is great,” she said. “I love the campus, the coaches are just amazing. They’re super nice. they’re super supportive. I talked with some of the girls on the team and they just love it there. They love the girls, they love the whole atmosphere and it’s warmer down there – 20 minutes away from Charlotte, so that’s nice.”

As a junior for the Lady Spartans, Garvin scored 46 goals and added 52 assists, helping the Lady Spartans advance to the Section III Class D semifinals and a 16-2 overall record.

Garvin is a member of the National Honor Society and is a three-sport standout, also participating in swimming and indoor track.

Lady Spartans coach Jen Williams says Wingate is getting a well-rounded athlete.

“They’re getting an incredibly smart and talented low, lefty attacker who will do anything that is needed to be done for your team,” the coach said. “She has the ability to score, feed, and ride as well as re-defend and understands the game plan as well as anybody on the field.”

Julia Garvin, continuing the tradition of South Jeff girls’ lacrosse players making the move to the college level.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 64, LaFargeville 34

Lyme 50, Alexandria 29

Carthage 60, Indian River 35

Colton-Pierrepont 47, St. Regis Falls 25

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 66, Immaculate Heart 23

Indian River 63, Carthage 13

Canton 61, OFA 18

Malone 42, St. Lawrence Central 37

Potsdam 42, Salmon River 33

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 6, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Watertown 114, Gouverneur 31

High school wrestling

Watertown 41, South Lewis 16

Indian River 57, Lowville 12

