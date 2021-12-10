Joan T. Knapp, 87, formerly of Clayton (WWNY)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Joan T. Knapp, 87, formerly of Clayton passed away Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided since June 13, 2019.

Joan was born in Watertown April 27, 1934, daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Turcott) L’Huillier and she was a 1952 graduate of Watertown High School.

On November 13, 1955 she married Arthur A. Knapp at Holy Family Church, Watertown with Rev. Robert J. McCarthy officiating. Mr. Knapp, a retired Lineman for Niagara Mohawk and co-owner of Knapp’s Sport Center, Clayton, died July 14, 1989.

Joan was a waitress for over 50 years, working for McCormick’s Restaurant, Clayton, Foxy’s, Fishers Landing, and Half-Way Chalet, Sand Bay. She also was co-owner of her husband’s store and the Cedar Chest, Clayton.

Joan enjoyed playing every sport imaginable, including Powder Puff car racing, baseball, bowling, golf, and gambling. She was an avid Yankees, Giants, and Packer fan. In 1974 Joan and Art took over the Duck & decoy Show in Clayton, they were patrons of the Thousand Islands Museum, and were Clayton Citizens of the Year in 1989. She was a member of the American Legion Colon Couch Post 821 Ladies Auxiliary.

Joan is survived by her four sons and their wives, Arthur (Cindy), Buffalo, Scott (Jean), Chaumont, and Jay (Julie) and Adam (Kristine), all of Clayton; daughter Desiree Knapp, LaFargeville; ten grandchildren, Arthur, Trevor, Timothy, Ashley, Jay, Hannah, Grace, Morgan, Carter, and Cassandra; eleven great grandchildren, Ella, Caroline, Welsey, Emily, Parker, LiLa, Avery, Dean, Eleanor, Evan, and Andrew; brother and his wife Harold (Sally) L’Huillier, Brownville; brother-in-law Daniel Popple, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joan was predeceased by her brother and his wife Robert (Sandy) L’Huillier and sister Margaret Popple.

As per her wishes, there are no public services. Burial in Clayton Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Joan’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Thousand Islands Museum, PO Box 27, Clayton, NY 13624.

