Jude Thaddeus Carville, 75, Ogdensburg, NY

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Jude Thaddeus Carville, age 75, Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Carville passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg.

Jude is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Carville of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Vincent C. Carville and his wife, Stefany, of Morristown, NY; a sister, Paula Kubo of California; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Gary Carville.

Jude was born on February 8, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late William and Marion (Kennedy) Carville. He attended Bishop Conroy in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade, later graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1964. Jude married Bernice A. Ramsey with the Justice of the Peace officiating. The couple later married at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating on August 3, 1979. Jude first was employed with City Cab for six years, and also drove for Yellow Taxi. Mr. Carville later was the owner and operator of Carville’s Taxi from 1970 until his retirement in 1993, due to health.

Jude enjoyed watching the news and spending time with his beloved dog, Ozzie.

Donations may be made in Jude’s memory to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

