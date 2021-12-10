Linda Graves, 58, of Natural Bridge (WWNY)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda Graves, 58, of State Route 3, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home.

Linda was born on May 12, 1963 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was adopted by Armand & Betty (McMullen-Watson) Graves, and at 9 years old, the family relocated to the north country. She graduated from Canton High School.

Linda worked as a home health aide for a time, as well as in restaurant service and as a janitor on Fort Drum. She was primarily a homemaker.

Linda was a shoulder to all who knew her. She never judged, and always saw the good in people. Her friends and family always wondered how so much love could fit inside such a small person. She loved nature, especially hummingbirds and listening to waterfalls. Most of all, she loved her family.

Survivors include a son, Dustin Hammond of Carthage; a companion of nearly 30 years, Todd Lytle of Natural Bridge; her stepfather, Donnie Watson of Natural Bridge; three siblings, Becky (Larry) Ross of Virginia; Joseph (Kristie) Graves of Harrisville; and Robin (Rebecca) Graves of Harrisville; a stepbrother, Robert (Heidi) Watson of Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and special friends. She was Nana to Asia M. Hoffman and Matayleigh J. Thomas.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Armand Graves & Betty McMullen-Watson, as well as a son-in-law, John M. Hammond.

A memorial service will be held at a date & time to be announced.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

